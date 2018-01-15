Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after he was stabbed in Shepherd's Bush on Thursday (January 11) have made a third arrest.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening (January 14) after attending a north London police station.

Police are yet to formally identify the man, but he is believed to be "inspirational" model Harry Uzoka.

A post-mortem carried out at Uxbridge Mortuary on Friday (January 12) gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Police incident also said they they do not believe the stabbing occurred during the course of a robbery, but "retain an open mind about a possible motive".

Earlier on Monday (January 15), Scotland Yard said a 28-year-old man arrested close to the scene of the stabbing had been released with no further action to be taken.

A 27-year-old arrested at the same time has also been released, but under investigation.

Police were called to Old Oak Road at 3.55pm to reports of an injured man, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm.

Police believe the man was attacked and stabbed in Ollgar Close, before staggering to Old Oak Road.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said: "This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death.

"We believe that the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close, and the man was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road.

"We are aware of reports suggesting that the stabbing occurred during the course of a robbery. At this stage, we do not believe this to be the case but we retain an open mind about a possible motive.

"We are continuing our appeals to public to help to piece together what happened - who the man was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could be of significance to the investigation, we would urge you to get it touch right away."

If you have any information that could assist detectives, call the incident room on 0208 358 0100, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

