The final moments of a 25-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Shepherd's Bush have been revealed by police as a murder investigation is launched.

It is believed the victim was assaulted and stabbed in Ollgar Close, before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road, on Thursday (January 11).

Though two men - aged 27 and 28 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Metropolitan Police believes "a number of people" were involved.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said it is "another tragic" incident "with a young male who has met a violent death."

"We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road," the DI added.

"We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.

"We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry. We need to public’s help to piece together what happened - who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could be of significance to the investigation, we would urge you to get it touch right away."

Police were called to the scene along with London Ambulance Service on Thursday (January 11) at 3.55pm, where the victim was found with a stab wound. He died at 5pm.

Next of kin have been informed although formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Uxbridge Mortuary on Friday (January 12).

Enquiries continue. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

If you have any information that could assist detectives, call the incident room on 0208 358 0100, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

