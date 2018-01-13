The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the "inspirational" model who died after he was stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was attacked in Ollgar Close on Thursday afternoon (January 13).

He managed to stagger to Old Oak Road where he collapsed before emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 4pm.

Tragically, he was dead by 5pm.

Now, tributes have poured in for Harry, who starred in fashion campaigns for global brands including Zara and Mercedes.

Top names in the fashion and music industries have expressed their shock at Harry's death.

One Tribe Magazine tweeted: "He was more than a model, he was an inspiration. RIP"

Singer MNEK wrote: "Just read about the murder of Harry Uzoka. SHOCKED. I met him various times and thought he was always so cool. My heart goes out to his family. RIP."

Model Jourdan Dunn tweeted: "Wow... I just woke up to the news about Harry Uzoka. Rest in paradise young king."

Hundreds of comments have also been left by Instagram followers paying their respects to the model.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.55pm where Harry was found with a stab wound but Harry died at 5pm.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder but the Metropolitan Police believes "a number of people" were involved.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said it is "another tragic" incident "with a young male who has met a violent death".

"We believe the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close. The victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road," said DI Kofi.

"We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive."

DI Kofi added: "We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry.

"We need to public’s help to piece together what happened - who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could be of significance to the investigation, we would urge you to get it touch right away."

The scene remained cordoned off by police on Friday (January 12).

Floral tributes were left by the entrance to Ollgar Close in the days following Harry's death.

(Image: PA)

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met's incident room on 0208 358 0100, or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.