Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Shepherd's Bush have been released.

A 28-year-old was told no further action would be taken against him, while a 27-year-old was released under investigation.

It comes after a 25-year-old man died in Old Oak Road on Thursday afternoon (January 11).

The man is yet to be formally named by Met Police, but it has been widely reported that he is "inspirational" model Harry Uzoka.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene over the weekend.

Police were called to old Oak Road at 3.55pm to reports of an injured man.

He was believed to be suffering from a stab wound and despite the best efforts of paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm.

The two men were arrested near the scene.

Investigating officers later said they believed the victim was assaulted and stabbed in nearby Ollgar Close, before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road.

On Friday (January 12) much of Ollgar Close was sealed off by police, with officers dotted around the cordon.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said it is "another tragic" incident "with a young male who has met a violent death."

"We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road," the DI added.

"We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.

"We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry. We need the public’s help to piece together what happened - who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could be of significance to the investigation, we would urge you to get it touch right away."

Enquiries continue. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

If you have any information that could assist detectives, call the incident room on 0208 358 0100, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

