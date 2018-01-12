Police are attending a "serious incident" in Ollgar Close in Shepherd's Bush .
Hammersmith and Fulham Police said its officers are "currently covering a large scene".
In the tweet police also said they were "helping residents in and out of their homes" during the incident on Friday morning (January 12).
Police have not provided any further more information to getwestlondon .
We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.
Video and images from the scene
Our photographer Darren Pepe was at the scene earlier today and took videos and photos at the scene.
Confirmed: Presence linked to stabbing
Police have confirmed the presence of officers in Ollgar Close is linked to the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man nearby on Thursday.
It said in a statement:
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Old Oak Road, W3 at approximately 3:55pm on Thursday, 11 January to reports of an injured man.
“Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended.
“A 25-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm.
“Next of kin have been informed although formal identification awaits.
“A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.
“At this early stage, it is believed that the man may have been assaulted outside Ollgar House.
“Two people were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.
“Enquiries continue.
“At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive.”
In the same area as fatal stabbing
Ollgar Close is close to the scene of a fatal stabbing which happened in East Acton on Thursday (January 11).
A 25-year-old man died at Old Oak Road.
Police said they are keeping “open mind as to a motive”.
'Covering a large scene in Ollgar Close'
What we know so far
There is a police presence in Ollgar Close this morning.
Hammersmith and Fulham Police say it is attending a “serious incident”.