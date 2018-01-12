The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Shepherd's Bush, near East Acton.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Old Oak Road, at around 3.55pm on Thursday (January 11), to reports of an injured man.

Officers and London's Air Ambulance attended and a 25-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm, say police, who are keeping an "open mind as to a motive".

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At this early stage, it is believed that the man may have been assaulted outside Ollgar House.

"Next of kin have been informed although formal identification awaits.

"A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating."

Two people were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder.

They have been taken to a north London police station where they remained in custody on Friday morning (January 12).

