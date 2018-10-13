Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old man who died in Hayes had been shot in Central Avenue, off Uxbridge Road, police have revealed.

The young man was found in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes in West Drayton Road. Police had come to the scene after the car had ploughed into some pedestrians and parked cars.

When police arrived at 3pm, they found the young man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Several ambulances and an air ambulance were called to the scene but the 22-year-old, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, had stopped the car at the scene, near Merriman's Corner. He was arrested by police on suspicion of dangerous driving and has now been bailed until a date in early November, "pending further enquiries".

Metropolitan Police has also now confirmed earlier reports that the injured man was being driven to Hillingdon Hospital in the car when it crashed.

A murder investigation was launched and detectives believe they have now established where and when the man was shot.

Police say the 22-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, which was parked in Central Avenue, near the junction with Addison Way, when he was shot at 2.37pm on Thursday (October 11).

They are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 2.30pm and 2.45pm that day. A spokesman described the area as "quiet" and said " it is likely that people would have heard the gunshot".

Detectives have also said that they would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from driving in the area at the time, as it may include footage of the suspects fleeing the scene.

Police have also now said that nobody else was found injured at the scene, although they initially said that three people had been taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash in West Drayton Road.

Initial reports suggested the shooting may have taken place in or around the car park of a Lidl store in Uxbridge Road, opposite Central Avenue.

Soon after the man was discovered to have been shot, the car park of the discount retailer was swarmed by police cars , was cordoned off through the night and closed the following morning.

On Friday (October 12), a spokesman for Lidl told getwestlondon that the store would be "closed indefinitely" , but that the shooting did not take place in store.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the incident room on 020 8358 0300 or via 101 quoting reference 4434/11 October.

To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org