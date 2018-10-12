Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The morning after a man was shot and killed in Hayes , the nearby Lidl on Uxbridge Road remains closed as police investigate the fatal shooting of a man in his 20s.

A Lidl spokeswoman confirmed that no crime took place within the store itself but that it would remain closed indefinitely due to police road closures.

The brand refused to release an official statement on the events of Thursday (October 11), insisting they were not in any way connected with the store.

Last night, The Warren, a side road to the left of the Lidl, was closed while a sniffer dog and officers pored over the area and the store's car park in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his 20s.

Police were alerted to the crime at around 2.45pm after a Mercedes Benz, thought to be attempting to get the victim to hospital, crashed into pedestrians and cars at the junction between Uxbridge Road and West Drayton Road.

Three pedestrians received minor injuries, according to an LAS statement, and the passenger died as a result of his gunshot wound despite treatment from paramedics at the scene.

The Lidl spokeswoman said: "I can confirm the store is still closed due to a road closure and we are not sure when it will be re-opened.

"However, the incident is not directly related to ours stores so we will not be providing a comment."

The results of police investigation so far

At 10pm last night, police confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched following the man's death.

A police spokesman said: "At 2.43pm a silver Mercedes was reported to have collided with a number of parked vehicles. A male passenger, in his 20s, was found in the Mercedes suffering from a suspected gunshot injury.

"London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed but we are awaiting formal identification and a post-mortem examination, which will be held in due course.

"The driver of the Mercedes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody at a west London police station.

"No further arrests have been made at this stage but there are a number of crime scenes in place."

Asked whether they could confirm the victim was shot outside the Uxbridge Road Lidl, a Met Police spokeswoman said: "I do not think we have that information yet as it's still too early to say, it's very early days.

"It will form part of our initial inquiries. Our next step is piecing together what happened in the lead-up to the incident but it's still subject to investigation."

What residents are saying

Residents in the area said they believed the man was shot outside the Hayes Lidl on Uxbridge Road and that the driver of the Mercedes was trying to get him to hospital.

One said: "The man was trying to get his friend to hospital. He was driving down the middle of the road and I have heard he was speeding when he hit the cars.

"The guy who was shot was taken out of the car and given CPR but apparently he was already dead.

"Apparently an ambulance taking someone else to hospital stopped to give him CPR."

Resident Emma Burton, 22, said the driver was also in his 20s and visibly shaken by the incident.

She said: "I saw the driver get arrested, he looked like he was in his 20s and he was shaken up.

"I’ve been told it started at Lidl and that it’s closed and the police are there. It’s crazy that it happened so close to home, especially when there’s guns involved.

"I have got a young daughter so it’s scary that it happened right round the corner. There’s never really anything happening round here usually."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police by dialling 101 quoting CAD 4434/11 October. To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .