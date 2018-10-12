Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a Mercedes passenger who was found with a gunshot wound after the car he was in crashed in Hayes.

The man, in his 20s, was found fatally injured in the car after police were called to the junction of Uxbridge Road and West Drayton Road at 2.43pm on Thursday (October 12).

London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics rushed to treat the victim though he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met have now confirmed that the victim’s next of kin have been informed, though formal identification has not yet happened and a post-mortem is due to take place.

Police said no-one other than the victim was found injured at the scene, though LAS said three others were treated for minor injuries after the car crash but did not require hospital treatment.

Driver arrested

The driver of the Mercedes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in custody at a west London police station.

As of 10pm on Thursday night, police said several crime scenes were in place.

As well as West Drayton Road, part of Lidl car park in Uxbridge Road was cordoned off by police on Thursday evening.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the car park was the scene of the shooting before the car later crashed in West Drayton Road nearby.

'So close to home'

One resident who lives near to Lidl said the incident was worrying.

“I live with my mum and dad right by the car park over there so it is a bit scary It’s the first time something like this has happened, you hear about shootings but not around here. It’s very sad that this man has passed away.”

Another resident, Emma Burton 22, told our reporter:

“It’s definitely frightening. I have got a young daughter so it’s scary that it happened right round the corner.

“There’s never really anything happening round here usually. I saw the driver get arrested, he looked like he was in his 20s and he was shaken up.

“I’ve been told it started at Lidl and that it’s closed and the police are there. It’s crazy that it happened so close to home, especially when there’s guns involved.”

The shooting is the latest in a spate to plague west London this year.

The murder investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Any witnesses or people with information can contact police by dialling 101 and quoting CAD 4434/11 October.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org