Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fatal shooting of a man in Hayes has stunned a community and left a host of unanswered questions.

More than 24 hours have passed since the victim was found with gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes which had ploughed into pedestrians in West Drayton Road.

It is thought the man was being driven to Hillingdon Hospital from the Lidl car park on Uxbridge Road where he is reported to have been shot, however the Metropolitan Police have not yet confirmed this.

The supermarket remains "closed indefinitely" while police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for the retailer has confirmed that the shooting did not take place inside the store.

The shooting has left local residents concerned. Emma Burton, 22, told us: "It’s definitely frightening. I have got a young daughter so it’s scary that it happened right round the corner.

"There’s never really anything happening round here usually."

Many of the questions worried local residents will be asking are the exact ones police will be trying to solve.

Where was the victim shot?

At this stage, police have only confirmed that the man was found with a gunshot wound when police arrived.

Police would not be drawn on where the man was shot.

However, shortly after the car was discovered, police swarmed the Lidl car park in Uxbridge Road.

Cordons remained in place throughout the night and a host of local residents have said the shooting took place outside the store.

Where was the car heading when it crashed?

There has been speculation the car was heading to Hillingdon Hospital but this has not been confirmed.

If the shooting take place at Lidl the car will have travelled roughly three kilometres before it crashed on West Drayton Road near Merriman's Corner.

West Drayton Road would be the most logical route for anyone heading from Uxbridge Road to the hospital.

The car ploughed into vehicles and some pedestrians shortly before 3pm. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Is this linked to other shootings in west London over recent weeks?

There have been six shootings in west London in the last eight weeks.

The first of these was a triple shooting in Kinsbury on August 20.

Less than 24 hours later, two people were shot in Rayners Lane, and two days later there was a shooting in Southall.

To see details of all the shootings read our article on the spate of gun crimes here.

Is it gang related?

The number of shootings in recent weeks has led to concerns that gangs are sorting out disagreements in frightening and deadly fashion.

If it is gang related, is there a danger that there could be a revenge attack?

Shootings often come in quick succession as one gang looks to hand out retribution for an initial crime.

If this shooting was gang related, police will be doing everything they can to ensure there is no sort of retaliation.

"I wrote five years ago that social media was going to have a huge impact on this kind of crime," said former councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala in June after two men were stabbed on estates with a history of postcode rivalries.

(Image: Cherlay Rozier)

"Youtube, Snapchat and Instagram are all being used. If there is what they call a ‘violation’ that will blow up and people feel like they have to respond."

Zaffar, who worked closely with police during his time as a councillor in Stonebridge, a ward with a long-standing reputation for violent crime, believes we might be "slipping back to the violence of before".

Does west London having a growing gun crime problem?

With such a high number of gun crimes in recent weeks and authorities still struggling to get to grips with the knife crime epidemic, this is now a serious area for concern among many residents.