Lidl in Hayes has been taped off by police after a man was shot and died following a crash on West Drayton Road.

Photos from the scene show police cars swarming the supermarket car park, in Uxbridge Road, on Thursday afternoon (October 11).

Police were called at 2.43pm to West Drayton Road to reports a Mercedes Benz had been involved in a crash with pedestrians and vehicles.

A passenger in the car, who was found with a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead despite being treated in the street by paramedics.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched.

A number of ambulances, an air ambulance and specialist paramedics were called to the crash.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while three pedestrians were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the man may have been shot at the Lidl supermarket, before the driver of the Mercedes tried to get him to hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene and was assisting police officers, but was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Met Police confirmed roads are closed following the shooting and the crash. However, a spokeswoman said it was "too early to say at this time" where the man had been shot.

"The man was found with the gunshot wound by police when they arrived at the scene," the Met spokeswoman reiterated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 2.43pm to West Drayton Road.

"We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and three ambulance crews to the scene.

"We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated four people at the scene. Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to hospital. The other person, a man, sadly died despite the best efforts of our medics."

