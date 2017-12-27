If you're sick and tired of Christmas cheer, don't worry, you won't find any here.
Sadly, over the festive period grizzly goings-on don't grind to a halt.
West London has seen it all over Christmas, including sickening burglars who stole deceased twin baby's ashes from a grieving mother, to the time a man killed his own father.
A police officer who may or may not have planned a different kind of white Christmas before he was discharged from the force is also included in our timeline.
You'll find all the shocking Christmas crime in this definitive list.
The most disturbing crimes to happen in London around Christmas time
2017: A Polish man allegedly stabbed and killed his fellow countryman
Adrian Kompinski, 23, allegedly attacked his fellow countryman Patryk Jezmanski in Bilton Road on December 10.
Mr Jezmanski, 23, who had lived in the UK for two years, suffered a fatal wound to the chest and collapsed at around 8.15pm, at the junction with Empire Road.
Mr Kompinski is due to stand trial in March and was arrested at Edinburgh airport.
2017: Sick thieves steal box containing ashes of woman's dead twin babies
This might be the most disturbing Christmas time crime in London.
On Monday afternoon (December 11), a burglary took place at a house in Castlegate, Richmond, between the hours of 2pm and 5pm, Metropolitan Police said.
Along with items of jewellery, a small maroon box was taken which contained the ashes of two babies who passed away at birth.
The ashes have since been recovered.
2017: Homophobic assault leaves man with head injuries
A suspected hate crime at a bus stop in Charing Cross left a man in his 50s with head injuries.
Two men shouted homophobic abuse at him before punching him several times, police said.
The two men are then said to have ran away towards Trafalgar Square, they are described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark jackets.
2016: Homeless man is beaten in Chelsea
A homeless man was repeatedly punched and kicked in King's Road, Chelsea.
The 48-year-old victim suffered facial injuries and bruising after the assault which happened at around 12.25am on Saturday December 10, outside Chelsea Food Fayre.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 30 years old, with short brown hair, wearing a short black jacket and jeans.
2016: A Christmas Day shooting Hounslow
Two men were arrested on Christmas Day after a witness described the "frightening" moment shots were fired in Heston.
Metropolitan Police officers were called at around 1.30am to two men injured near the Great West Road, at the junction with Heston Road - they were both arrested in connection with grievous bodily harm.
2016: Children assaulted on the Tube
Two children were assaulted on board the Metropolitan line after a man was allegedly unhappy with their feet resting on the seats.
British Transport Police is appealing for witnesses after two children were "shouted at" and "grabbed on the ankle".
The incident happened between Liverpool St and Uxbridge.
2016: Police officer might have planned a different kind of white Christmas
Detective Constable Grant McPherson, 36, attached to Kensington and Chelsea Borough, was charged with two counts of supplying Class A drugs and one count of Misconduct in Public Office.
The drugs charges were later dismissed but he was jailed for four months after having an affair with a suspect when he was the investigating detective in the case.
2015: Harrow man killed by his own son
Amirali Manji, an 81-year-old man from Harrow was killed by his own son after an attack on November 29, he later died in hospital on December 3.
His son, Mohsin Manji, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was sectioned under the Mental Health Act indefinitely.
2014: Relative murderer claimed he is Jesus
Ahmed Hussein, 28, killed his 79 year-old relative, Ibrahim Abdi Haji, at a house in West Drayton, while under the delusion he had returned to earth to rid the world of evil.
When police arrested Hussein at the scene he told them his name was ‘Jesus’, before adding: “I am God. I speak the language of Archangels. I’m Jesus the Messiah, please don’t kill me.”
He added: “I want my mum.”
Three psychiatrists agreed he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the killing.
