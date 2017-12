The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even dads can struggle to find Christmas cracker jokes funny.

But the dramatic moans and eye-rolls that inevitably follow them being read out has become a Christmas tradition in itself.

These seven funny, albeit cringing, wise cracks, are bound to make even the most hardened of Scrooges smile.

So for Christmas' sake be generous and spread the cheer with these corny jokes this year.

(Image: iStockphoto)

Most cracker jokes go down like a lead balloon but the fact that almost everyone finds them unfunny may make them the perfect icebreaker for an awkward Christmas get-together - it's worth a shot!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.