Pink recently announced the UK leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

The popstar will bring the tour to stadiums across the country next summer and tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 23).

Fans have already snapped up tickets in the presale at the weekend, with an extra Glasgow being added due to the huge demand.

She'll play two Wembley Stadium dates June 29-30, marking her first London headline dates in six years.

Her previous shows at the O2 Arena in 2013 were complete sell outs and these upcoming dates are expected to be no different.

Find out below how to get tickets, prices and the seating plan info.

Where can I buy Pink tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday October 23.

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Pink's two Beautiful Trauma shows at Wembley Stadium

The floor pitch area will be a standing section, split into gold circle and standard admission. There will be three tiers of seats as indicated by the different colours, which represent the prices of each ticket. Find out more pricing info below.

Standard seated tickets are priced at £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.

Standing tickets are priced at £99 (gold circle) or £85 (standard pitch) plus a booking fee.

What are the Beautiful Trauma UK Tour dates?

June 20 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 23 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium

June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium

