Pink recently announced details of a headline UK stadium tour for 2019.

The global superstar will play five dates next summer, marking her first headline dates here in six years, as part of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

She's sold more than 60 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide, and had plenty of success in the UK as each of her seven studio albums have achieved platinum status.

When picking songs for her tour setlist the singer has plenty of material to choose from, starting with her 2000 debut 'There You Go', right up to this year's release 'Beautiful Trauma'.

During her career so far she's achieved UK hits with number one singles 'Just Like A Pill' and 'So What' as well as the likes of 'Just Give Me A Reason', 'Blow Me (One Last Kiss)' and 'Who Knew'.

So what will Pink play on her upcoming UK and European leg of the Beautiful Trauma Tour?

She heads to stadiums across the continent including two nights at Wembley Stadium, a date in Liverpool, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Find out below the potential setlist for Pink's show and how to get tickets.

What could Pink's setlist be?

This was the setlist Pink played during her recent Australia and New Zealand leg of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, so fans in the UK and Europe can expect to hear these songs next summer.

Act I

Get the Party Started

Beautiful Trauma

Just Like a Pill

Who Knew

Act II

Revenge

Funhouse / Just a Girl

Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover)

Act III

Secrets

Act IV

Try

Just Give Me a Reason

I'm Not Dead

Just Like Fire

Act V

What About Us

For Now

Barbies

I Am Here

F**kin' Perfect

Act VI

Raise Your Glass

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Encore:

So What

Glitter in the Air

Where can I buy Pink tickets?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday October 23 from:

A verified fan pre-sale will start on Saturday, October 20 at 10am, go to whataboutus.pinkspage.com to sign up.

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Pink's two Beautiful Trauma shows at Wembley Stadium

The floor pitch area will be a standing section, split into gold circle and standard admission. There will be three tiers of seats as indicated by the different colours, which represent the prices of each ticket. Find out more pricing info below.

Standard seated tickets are priced at £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.

Standing tickets are priced at £99 (gold circle) or £85 (standard pitch) plus a booking fee.

What are the Beautiful Trauma UK Tour dates?

June 20 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium

June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium

