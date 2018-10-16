The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pink has announced details of a UK and European stadium tour for summer 2019.

The singer will headline two nights at Wembley Stadium on June 29-30.

It's part of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour which comes to the UK for the first time.

The singer kicked off the world tour in the US this March and played sold-out shows across the country, before heading to Australia and New Zealand for 42 dates.

The tour is in support of the 2017 album of the same name which became her second UK number one album, as well as the highest selling LP by a solo female artist of the year.

It features singles Beautiful Trauma and What About Us, but fans can also expect to hear classic Pink hits including So What, Who Knew, Try and Raise Your Glass during the shows.

Pink previously visited the UK in 2017 to headline the final ever V Festival, and she played four sold-out dates at the O2 Arena in 2014 for her most recent headline tour.

Next summer Pink will also perform in Liverpool, Glasgow and Cardiff during the UK leg of the tour.

Find out below how to get tickets, seating plan info and more.

Where can I buy Pink tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday October 23.

Is there a presale?

A verified fan pre-sale will start on Saturday, October 20 at 10am, go to whataboutus.pinkspage.com

American Express pre-sale will run from 10am on Wednesday, October 17 to 10am on Friday, October 19 for all eligible American Express Cardmembers go to Ticketmaster here.

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Pink's two Beautiful Trauma shows at Wembley Stadium

The floor pitch area will be a standing section, split into gold circle and standard admission. There will be three tiers of seats as indicated by the different colours, which represent the prices of each ticket. Find out more pricing info below.

Standard seated tickets are priced at £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.

Standing tickets are priced at £99 (gold circle) or £85 (standard pitch) plus a booking fee.

What are the Beautiful Trauma UK Tour dates?

June 20 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium

June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium

