Pink has finally announced details of the UK leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

She revealed the news this morning (October 16) that she'd play two huge shows at Wembley Stadium.

The tour will stop off at the iconic London venue on June 29-30.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma, as well as classic pop hits Get the Party Started, So What, Just Like A Pill and Try.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale over the next week, as it's her first tour here in five years.

Find out below the seating plan, price breakdown for tickets, presale info and more.

What is the Wembley Stadium seating plan for Pink's two shows?

Here's the seating plan for Pink's two Beautiful Trauma shows at Wembley Stadium

The pitch will be a standing section, split into gold circle and standard admission. There will be three tiers of seats as indicated by the different colours, which represent the prices of each ticket. Find out more pricing info below.

Where can I buy Pink tickets?

They're available from:

When do Pink tickets go on general sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday October 23.

Is there a presale for Pink tickets?

Yes, a verified fan presale takes place from 10am on Saturday October 20. To sign up go to ticketmaster.co.uk/pink_vf.

Registration closes at 23:59 on Thursday October 18.

Registering does not guarantee that you will receive a code. If you receive a code, you are not guaranteed to be able to purchase tickets. Successful registrants will be entered into a ballot to receive a code.

If you are selected during the ballot process, you'll receive an SMS on Saturday 20 October approximately 2-4 hours before tickets go on sale

How much are tickets?

Standard seated tickets are priced at £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.

Standing tickets are priced at £99 (gold circle) or £85 (standard pitch) plus a booking fee.

VIP packages for both standing and seated tickets are available from www.eventtravel.com/pink-vip-tickets-2019-tour. Prices start from £251.

What are the tour dates?

(Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

June 20 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium

June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium

