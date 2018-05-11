All Points East is just weeks away and it features one of the biggest UK festival lineups of 2018.
With headliners LCD Soundsystem , The xx and Björk on the bill it looks to be a huge opening year for the event.
Also performing across the six stages on May 25-27 will be Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Lorde, Beck, Sampha, Justice and Father John Misty.
Taking place in East London's Victoria Park festival goers will be eager to check out the stage setups and where the all-important bar and food stalls are placed.
Check out the map for All Points East below, including water points, toilets and ATM spots.
The following weekend, June 1-3 will see stand alone APE Presents shows take place with The National, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.
Find out below the full lineup, and how to still get tickets for the festival and stand alone shows.
How to get tickets?
For All Points East festival tickets: Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.
For the APE Presents shows:
Nick Cave tickets are available here.
The National tickets are available here.
Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets are available here.
The full lineup
Friday May 25
The East Stage
LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Glass Animals / Young Fathers / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon
The North Stage
Phoenix / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Hookworms / Oscar & the Wolf
The West Arena
Richie Hawtin Close / Dixon / George Fitzgerald - live / Hercules and Love Affair / Superorganism / Confidence Man
The X Stage
DJ Tennis / Roman Flugel / Gerd Janson / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau
JägerHaus Stage
Hot Chip / Vessels / Nik Void (Factory Floor) / Bakar
Firestone Stage
Two Feet / Mellah / Yonaka / Mavi Phoenix
Saturday May 26
The East Stage
The xx / Sampha / Popcaan / Stefflon Don / Abra
The North Stage
Lorde / Soulwax / Rhye / Rex Orange County / Kojey Radical / Jesse James Solomon
The West Arena
Justice / Lykke Li / BadBadNotGood / Sevdaliza / Her
The X Stage
Omar-S / Hunee / Call Super & Shanti Celeste / DJ Richard / DJ Python - live / Beatrice Dillon
JägerHaus Stage
Lil Silva (DJ set) / Emerald (DJ set) / Pote (live) / Jelani Blackman / Tiffany Calver (DJ set) / Bearcubs / Harvey Causon / Rival
Firestone Stage
Anais / Blossom Caldarone / Laura Misch / Jynx
Sunday May 27
The East Stage
Björk / Father John Misty / Tom Misch / Mashrou' Leila / Khruangbin / Parcels
The North Stage
Beck / Friendly Fires / Django Django / Alexis Taylor / Agoria - live / Allie X
The West Arena
Flying Lotus 3D / Kelela / Sylvan Esso / Yellow Days / Maribou State DJs / Octavian / Bones Garage
The X Stage
Yaeji / The Black Madonna / Mr G Live / Byron the Aquarius / Italojohnson / Debonair
JägerHaus Stage
Special Guests / Reeps One / Aadae / Benin City / Joel Culpepper / Mina Rose
Firestone Stage
Mattiel / Kelsey Lu / Naked Elephant / Sarah Meth
Friday June 1
Main stage
Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons
JägerHaus Stage
The Big Moon / Superfood / Yowl / Life / Lady Bird / Sweaty Palms / Sports Team
Firestone Stage
Stereo Honey / Girli / Sea Girls / Fire Fences
Saturday June 2
Main stage
The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam
JägerHaus Stage
Pumarosa / Warpaint (DJ set) / Gengahr / Sorry / Club Kuru / Night Flight / Cosmo Sheldrake / Cavetown
Firestone Stage
Flyte / All We Are / Warhaus / To Kill A King
Sunday June 3
Main stage
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / The Psychedelic Furs / The Black Lips / Baxter Dury / Nadine Shah / Shame / Bo Ningen
JägerHaus Stage
Marika Hackman / Lost Under Heaven / Black Foxxes / The Shacks / Lucia / Malena Zavala / Simone Marie (DJ)
Firestone Stage
Brix and the Extricated / Matt Maltese / Saint Leonard's Horses / Oh Brother
