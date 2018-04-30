The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The opening day of All Points East festival kicks off with sets from LCD Soundsystem , Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Phoenix.

Music fans will be treated to an eclectic mix of artists on the festival's first day on May 25 at London's Victoria Park.

Other artists performing across the four main stages include Glass Animals, Young Fathers and Chromeo.

Organisers AEG and Goldenvoice beat out competition from previous Victoria Park events Lovebox and Field Day to exclusively hold the festival at the park.

It also comes from the same group behind Coachella, which often boasts the biggest lineup of the year in the US.

(Image: Neil Krug)

Nick Murphy, Superorganism, Hercules and Love Affair and DJ Tennis also feature on the Friday lineup.

Meanwhile Despacio will kick off the first day of their weekend residency which features LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and 2manydjs.

The East Stage

LCD Soundsystem

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Glass Animals

Young Fathers

Knox Fortune

Lo Moon

The North Stage

Phoenix

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker

Chromeo

Hookworms

Oscar & the Wolf

The West Arena

Richie Hawtin Close

Dixon

George Fitzgerald - live

Hercules and Love Affair

Superorganism

Confidence Man

The X Stage

DJ Tennis

Roman Flugel

Gerd Janson

Eclair Fifi

Fort Romeau

How to buy tickets

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.