The second day of All Points East festival sees a headline set from The xx.

London alt-pop trio will play on the main stage on Saturday May 26, as well as Sampha, Popcaan, Stefflon Don and Abra.

After a huge world tour they will play a home city gig in support of their third studio album I See You. They returned in 2017 to release their highly-anticipated first album in five years.

Other performers across the day include Lorde who will play tracks from her acclaimed LP Melodrama, Soulwax and Justice.

Meanwhile Lykke Li marks her live return with a performance, whilst rising star Rex Orange County also heads to Victoria Park.

The second day of the festival will also see sets from Kojey Radical and Her.

Find out the full lineup for day two below.

The East Stage

The xx

Sampha

Popcaan

Stefflon Don

Abra

The North Stage

Lorde

Soulwax

Rhye

Rex Orange County

Kojey Radical

Jesse James Solomon

The West Arena

Justice

Lykke Li

BadBadNotGood

Sevdaliza

Her

(Image: PA Photo/Handout)

The X Stage

Omar-S

Hunee

Call Super & Shanti Celeste

DJ Richard

DJ Python - live

Beatrice Dillon

How to buy tickets

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.

