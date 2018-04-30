The video will start in 8 Cancel

The final day of All Points East festival will be headlined by Björk.

Fans can expect an unforgettable show on Sunday May 27 from the Icelandic popstar.

She will play tracks from her extensive back catalogue, as well as her acclaimed ninth studio album Utopia.

Other performances on the closing day will come from Beck, Father John Misty and Flying Lotus 3D.

Meanwhile Friendly Fires make a welcome return with a set on The North Stage, with Kelela and Yaeji also playing.

The following weekend will kick off the stand alone APE Presents shows with headline gigs from The National , Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Find out the full Sunday lineup below - and how to still get tickets.

The East Stage

Björk

Father John Misty

Tom Misch

Mashrou' Leila

Khruangbin

Parcels

The North Stage

Beck

Friendly Fires

Django Django

Alexis Taylor

Agoria - live

Allie X

The West Arena

Flying Lotus 3D

Kelela

Sylvan Esso

Yellow Days

Maribou State DJs

Octavian

Bones Garage

The X Stage

Yaeji

The Black Madonna

Mr G Live

Byron the Aquarius

Italojohnson

Debonair

How to buy tickets

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.

