The final day of All Points East festival will be headlined by Björk.
Fans can expect an unforgettable show on Sunday May 27 from the Icelandic popstar.
She will play tracks from her extensive back catalogue, as well as her acclaimed ninth studio album Utopia.
Other performances on the closing day will come from Beck, Father John Misty and Flying Lotus 3D.
Meanwhile Friendly Fires make a welcome return with a set on The North Stage, with Kelela and Yaeji also playing.
The following weekend will kick off the stand alone APE Presents shows with headline gigs from The National , Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and Catfish and the Bottlemen.
Find out the full Sunday lineup below - and how to still get tickets.
The East Stage
- Björk
- Father John Misty
- Tom Misch
- Mashrou' Leila
- Khruangbin
- Parcels
The North Stage
- Beck
- Friendly Fires
- Django Django
- Alexis Taylor
- Agoria - live
- Allie X
The West Arena
- Flying Lotus 3D
- Kelela
- Sylvan Esso
- Yellow Days
- Maribou State DJs
- Octavian
- Bones Garage
The X Stage
- Yaeji
- The Black Madonna
- Mr G Live
- Byron the Aquarius
- Italojohnson
- Debonair
How to buy tickets
Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.
