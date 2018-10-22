The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleetwood Mac have announced details of a headline European tour for summer 2019.

They will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on June 16 as part of a three-date tour.

Their other shows will take place in Berlin and Dublin.

The tour will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, following the departure of guitarist Lindsey Bucking.

Mick Fleetwood said: "Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style.

"We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound."

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Since their 1967 beginnings the band have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for 'Rumours'.

They previously played six dates at the O2 Arena back in 2015 as part of the On with the Show Tour, with more than 90,000 fans seeing them across the dates.

The band join Wembley Stadium's summer schedule which also features the likes of Pink and Billy Joel.

Find out below how to get tickets, prices and more.

Where can I buy Fleetwood Mac tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 26.

How much are tickets?

Standard seated tickets are priced at £75 / £90 / £125 / £155 plus a booking fee.

Meanwhile, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available from www.laneone.com/tours/fleetwood-mac/fleetwoodmac.

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Stadium which features three tiers of seats and a floor seated section.

What are the tour dates?

06 June 2019 - Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

13 June 2019 - Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

16 June 2019 - London, UK Wembley Stadium

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!