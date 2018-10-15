The video will start in 8 Cancel

Billy Joel has announced a headline UK show for summer 2019.

The legendary artist will perform at London's Wembley Stadium.

He'll head to the venue on June 22 for a huge show.

It currently marks his only UK date scheduled for next year and continues an ongoing worldwide tour.

Fans can expect to hear classic hits including Uptown Girl, New York State of Mind and She's Always A Woman.

During his 20-year solo career Joel has won six Grammy Awards, sold more than 150 million records and been inducted into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He previously visited Wembley Stadium in 2016 for a sold-out show, as well as Manchester's Etihad Stadium earlier this year.

Find out below how to get tickets, prices and seating plan information.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.

Is there a presale?

O2 priority

An O2 priority sale takes place from 12pm on Wednesday October 16. To access this presale sign into your account using your O2 mobile number and head to the Billy Joel page here.

Live Nation

A Live Nation presale takes place on Thursday October 18 from 9am via livenation.co.uk.

To access this presale sign up to Live Nation for free and log into your account.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50 / £70 / £90 / £115 plus a booking fee.

Fans can also buy hospitality packages for the show from Ticketmaster.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Billy Joel's show at Wembley Stadium which includes three tiers of seats and a seated floor section.

