The O2 Arena hosts some of the biggest music acts in the world and 2018's lineup looks to be no different.

Music lovers will be treated by a mix of artists and genres in early 2018 with Paramore, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar performing at the tent.

Meanwhile US exports Imagine Dragons, 30 Seconds to Mars and Fall Out Boy will bring in the spring months before solo stars Harry Styles and Sam Smith.

In 2017 the O2 hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran, Drake, Green Day, Metallica but next year is shaping up to be even bigger.

Find out all you need to know about the O2 Arena's biggest music events coming up in 2018 and if you can still get tickets.

Paramore

When: January 12

When: January 12

Paramore are returning to the UK in 2018 for 'Tour Three' in support of their fifth studio album After Laughter.

The tour comes after a string of sold out show last summer, marking their return.

They will perform big hits including Misery Business as well as new material Hard Times and Told You So.

Lady Gaga

(Image: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

When: February 4 & 8

When: February 4 & 8

After postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to health difficulties, the artist is making her highly anticipated return to the UK in early 2018.

Lady Gaga will bring her biggest hits and latest LP Joanne to the O2 Arena for two shows in February.

Kendrick Lamar

(Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)

When: February 12-13

When: February 12-13

Kendrick Lamar recently announced details of The DAMN. Tour, which includes six UK dates.

The US rapper will showcase his acclaimed fourth studio album entitled 'DAMN.' as well as previous material for an likely unforgettable show.

He will be supported by singer-songwriter James Blake.

The Script

(Image: Andrew Whitton)

When: February 23-24

When: February 23-24

The Script's upcoming arena tour is in support of the group's fifth studio album Freedom Child.

It reached the top spot on the UK album's chart becoming their fourth to do so, and featured tracks Rain and Arms Open.

They will play some of their biggest headline shows to date on the 2018 tour.

Imagine Dragons

When: February 28 & March 1

When: February 28 & March 1

Following huge demand the US rock group added an extra London O2 Arena date to their Evolve World Tour.

The Las Vegas alt-rock group are best known here for their breakout hit Radioactive as well as their extensive five year worldwide tour which ran from 2009-2014.

So fans are in for a treat when they head back to London in 2018.

Elbow

When: March 7

When: March 7

Elbow announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018 in support of seventh studio album Little Fictions.

They'll head to the O2 Arena as part of the run.

Since their debut in 2001 the group have achieved the Mercury Music Prize, Brit Award for Best Group and two Ivor Novello Awards.

Paloma Faith

(Image: Darren Pepe)

When: March 14

When: March 14

The shows will be in support of her number one album The Architect, marking her highest charting album to date.

It features lead single Crybaby, as well as features from John Legend and Samuel L Jackson.

Since her 2009 breakthrough, Paloma has achieved three platinum selling albums and a BRIT Award for Best Female Solo Artist.

Thirty Seconds to Mars

When: March 27

When: March 27

Thirty Seconds to Mars are coming back to the UK for their first headline show in almost three years.

They recently released Walk on Water the first track from their upcoming fifth studio album, and first song in three years.

However fans can also expect to hear classic tracks from the group including The Kill and Kings & Queens.

Fall Out Boy

When: March 31

When: March 31

Fall Out Boy are bringing their MANIA World Tour to the UK in 2018.

It will be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album of the same name, due for release on January 19.

However fans can expect to hear all their classic hits including breakthrough tracks 'Sugar, We're Going Down' and 'Dance Dance'.

They are also heading to Electric Brixton for an intimate sold-out show in January.

Sam Smith

When: April 6-7 & 9-10

When: April 6-7 & 9-10

Sam Smith will perform four O2 Arena dates in 2018.

The shows will be in support of his second studio album The Thrill Of It All, which reached number one on the UK albums chart.

It follows up his hugely successful debut which helped Smith win four Grammy Awards.

Harry Styles

When: April 11-12

When: April 11-12

Following a sold-out intimate tour, including Hammersmith Apollo shows, the former One Direction star announced his biggest tour to date.

Harry Styles will embark on a huge world arena tour in 2018, including two O2 dates in support of his solo debut album.

He will be joined by rising R&B star Mabel across the UK and European arena dates.

Tears for Fears

When: May 10

When: May 10

Tears for Fears announced details of their Rule The World Tour for 2018.

It marks their first UK and Ireland tour since 2005 and follows a triumphant Hyde Park show and sold-out Royal Albert Hall gig.

Since their 1983 debut they have sold 30 million records worldwide, and spawned hits Everybody Wants To Rule The World and Mad World.

Nickelback

When: May 11

When: May 11

Nickelback's 2018 tour is in support of their recently released ninth studio album Feed the Machine.

Released in June 2017, it reached the top five on the UK, US and Canadian albums chart.

Since their 1996 debut the group have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, becoming the most successful Canadian group of all time.

Bryan Adams

(Image: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

When: May 31

When: May 31

Bryan Adams is heading to the UK in spring 2018 as part of his Ultimate Tour.

The shows will follow up the release of his compilation album The Ultimate, which features hits including Run to You and Summer of '69.

Since his career beginnings Adams has broke records including achieving the longest running number one single in the UK with '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You'.

Katy Perry

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

When: June 14-15

When: June 14-15

Katy Perry will head to the UK as part of her Witness World Tour.

After completing plenty of dates across the US, she'll head here with her biggest hits and huge visual live show in 2018.

It will mark her first headline shows in the UK for four years when she played four O2 Arena shows as part of the Prismatic World Tour.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of Roar, Teenage Dream and new tracks Hey Hey Hey and Swish Swish.

Pearl Jam

When: June 18-19

When: June 18-19

Pearl Jam will perform their only UK live dates scheduled for 2018 at the O2 Arena.

It is part of a world tour that is making stops in South America and Europe.

The band's most recent album Lightning Bolt was released back in 2013, when it reached number two on the UK albums chart.

Iron Maiden

(Image: Darren Quinton)

When: August 10-11

When: August 10-11

Iron Maiden announced details of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour for 2018, including two O2 Arena dates.

The tour will see them play a setlist covering Eighties material alongside a handful of surprises to continue their History/Hits themed tours.

Shania Twain

When: October 2-3

When: October 2-3

Shania Twain will make two stops at the O2 Arena as part of her first UK tour in 13 years.

You can expect to hear hits including That Don't Impress Me Much, You're Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!.

Since 1993 Twain has sold 100 million records worldwide making her one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

Often noted as the Queen of Country the singer's album "Come On Over" has been certified as 11 times platinum here in the UK.

U2

When: October 23

When: October 23

U2 have announced details of the UK leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour for 2018.

The shows will be in support of their 2017 album Songs of Experience, their 14th studio LP. It was the follow-up and partner record to Songs of Innocence.

In 2017 the group also played two huge concerts at Twickenham Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic Joshua Tree album.

Plus the group recently played a set at Trafalgar Square as part of the MTV EMAs, as they received the Global Icon Award at the ceremony.

