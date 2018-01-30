Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe is set to leave Brentford for Chinese side Yanbian FC after the Bees received an offer that was too good to refuse.

The Dane originally joined the Bees in the summer of 2015 under Marinus Dijkhuizen and quickly became a terrace favourite, with his work rate much appreciated by the supporters.

His form in front of goal drifted in and out and he had spells where he was deadly and spells where he didn't look likely to score at all.

Dean Smith has always been a fan of Lasse Vibe and GetWestLondon has gone through our archives to find what the Brentford head coach has said about the Danish striker in the past and picked out the key quotes below.

First impressions

(Image: Fulham Chronicle)

Dean Smith's first game in charge was a 2-0 win over MK Dons and Lasse Vibe scored the first goal of his reign.

The Dane's performance impressed him so much that he described the striker as the Championship's Jamie Vardy. Vardy, of course, had broken the Premier League record for consecutive goals a month earlier as he helped fire Leicester City to the title.

Smith said: “I thought he was outstanding today. He kept the line for us. At times today, he looked like the Championship's Vardy. He worked hard, goes in behind.

“If he'd been better with his finishing he could have had a couple more. It's nice to see him on the scoresheet and it was a great performance from him.”

He added: “It was a great team move. We talked about getting our full backs out and switching play and it was a great cross from Jake (Bidwell) and a great header from Lasse.”

Struggles

(Image: West London News)

Vibe didn't have the best start to 2016, going three months without a goal and the form of Brentford's strikers was so concerning that Smith opted to play with a false nine in a west London derby against QPR.

Smith explained: “I changed the system and shape today and had Judgey up front. I thought it was okay first half, when we were very competitive. When they scored, as good a goal as it was, we were having our best spell in the game, but little things just aren't going our way at the moment.

“I thought it was the best way of getting Alan McCormack into the team. He understands what a local derby is all about and has the experience within a young team. I thought he came in and did a good job.

“If you move Judgey into wide areas you lose some of his game, and having watched them during the week, I felt Judgey would cause them problems if we got the ball to him. We probably didn't get enough ball to him, but it was time for a change.

“Getting Judgey, who's our main goal scoring threat at the moment, closer to their goal wasn't a tough decision to make. I'm happy to do that again, but we're also looking in the market for loan signings. We know it's somewhere we need to strengthen.

“I told them (Vibe and Djuricin) yesterday what I was doing, but they both know they're not playing to the best of their abilities at the moment. Lasse's been playing an awful long time and looks very tired. I'm hoping we'll definitely get one in this week.”

Seeing red

Vibe's start to the 2016/17 season was delayed by an Olympic call up and, although he scored against Sheffield Wednesday, he was later sent off for two bookable offences.

Smith reflected: “Lasse's just apologised for getting sent off, but to be fair to the ref, he was consistent. How they get the free kick for his first yellow I'll never know, but the new rule is you put your arms up and show dissent, you get booked. It was soft for for the second one as well.

“Their player went for exactly the same thing, and it's very dubious what's dissent and whats not. It comes down to one person's opinion, but as long as his opinion doesn't change during the game, you'll take that.

“They have been told if you throw your arms up you can be booked, and two players did. There's probably five or six others who did and didn't get booked, but that's one of those things. My players understand what is classed as dissent and what's not, and it would be very harsh to fine Lasse for that.

“I was actually trying to take Lasse off and put Clarkey on at the time, and if he'd stayed on the pitch I think we would have won. I also took Romaine (Sawyers) off because he was shattered and put Andreas (Bjelland) on to give us that height and win a few headers.”

Back in the side

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

Vibe wasn't given much of a run in the side until January 2017 with Scott Hogan being the man relied upon for goals.

But, on the day the former Rochdale man moved to Aston Villa, Vibe scored twice in a 3-0 win over Steve Bruce's side.

“I was willing him on to get his hat trick which would have been poetic," Smith said.

"His non stop running and closing down was brilliant. As a team, our pressing was what we want it to be. I also have Philipp Hofmann.

"If you remember Sergi Canos' last home game, he played up front against Fulham and caused a lot of problems.

"Florian (Jozefzoon) is going to be a goal threat.

"Sergi is a goal threat and Jota is a goal threat.”

Finding form

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Vibe caught, and eventually passed, Hogan's goal tally for that season and Smith paid tribute to the hard work and running of the Dane.

He said: “I don't think you can compare them as they're different players. Scott was a prolific goalscoring centre forward.

“Lasse earns goals with his hard work, hard running and unselfish running. They're two different players so it's very difficult to compare them.”

Proven his worth

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Vibe's form continued into April and Smith believed it was fair to see him and Hogan as 'top players'

Smith said: “With Jota and Lasse who are in really good form, we’re getting goals from everywhere.

“Scotty’s a top player, we know that – but we think Lasse is as well. He was unfortunate because Scotty was on fire in the first half of the year.

“Since the turn of the year he’s shown what a good finisher he is – and he’ll probably be annoyed he didn’t get a hat-trick with another one when Rico set him up.

“Jota coming off the right-hand side is always a threat against anyone. I felt he had a good chance in the first half that he should have scored.”

Role model

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

By the end of the season, Smith declared that Vibe was a role model for the side.

The head coach said: “He's a role model to the players in the dressing room. He's an intelligent young man.

“The 16 goals may have surprised a few but it hasn't surprised me. I believe he can go and do that.

“At the start of the season we had Scott Hogan who was doing that but Lasse, for me, can always score goals and play in a couple of other positions that Scott couldn't. He's done really well but that doesn't surprise me.”

A new rival

(Image: PA)

Vibe had a difficult start to the season and Neal Maupay's performances off the bench looked to have stolen his starting spot prior to the Dane suffering a heel injury at Ipswich.

He said: "He's a player of great talent which is why we went to great lengths to get him but we know what Lasse Vibe has done in the last two season.

"Neal has put pressure on Lasse, who is an experienced player. It's not as if Lasse hasn't played well.

"If he'd taken a couple of his chances the conversation would be we have two great forwards which I believe we have."

Smith added: "I look at it a different way. I look at the running and the movement, where he creates space for others.

"His experience, knowhow and leadership qualities in the dressing room and he brings them all for the team. He's a big player for us as is Neal Maupay."

Hero

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Vibe and Romaine Sawyers were the heroes before Christmas as they combined to give Brentford a 2-1 win over Norwich.

He said: “It was outstanding, especially the second goal. If that was Arsenal or Man City had scored that, people would be purring over it.

“It was super football. The goalkeeper made a save from the first one and it's come back out and it was a super ball from Romaine Sawyers and a great goal from Lasse Vibe.”

The decision to start Vibe was a late decision as he had only recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

Smith added: “He was struggling a bit. It was a late call to pick him. He's only trained the last three or four days.

“He's had a hamstring injury and I knew I'd only get 55, 60 minutes out of him. He makes intelligent runs.

“He gets shots away quickly and doesn't let goalkeepers settle. He's certainly potent in front of goal.”

World Cup hope

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Vibe continued his form against Aston Villa and Smith admitted he was backing the Dane to force his way into the Russia squad.

He said: “I'd love to see him in the squad and hopefully he's got that target on his mind so he can go and do that.”

Departure imminent

(Image: Get Reading)

Vibe's final act as a Brentford player was to score the winner at Reading and his absence for the 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich led to Smith confirming he was set to leave.

“Lasse Vibe is negotiating with another club and Romaine Sawyers was ill with sickness this morning,” Smith said.

"If Lasse goes it's because he's agreed a deal, the club agrees a deal and the agent agrees the deal as well."

Vibe is the latest in a long line of key players who have left in transfer windows and Smith reminded fans that the Bees have improved each time.

"I don't feel like that at all. Toums and Tarks left. Scott Hogan left. Harlee, Maxime and Jota left. I feel we've got better each time and I see no reason why we can't get better now. It's a good philosophy of the club."

