Dean Smith paid tribute to Romaine Sawyers and Lasse Vibe after Brentford's 2-1 win at Norwich

The Bees pair combined twice to put them 2-0 up in the first half and, although Nelson Oliveira pulled one back in stoppage time, the west Londoners held on.

And Smith felt the second goal, with a sublime Sawyers pass, would have many purring if Arsenal or Manchester City had scored that.

He said: “It was outstanding, especially the second goal. If that was Arsenal or Man City had scored that, people would be purring over it.

“It was super football. The goalkeeper made a save from the first one and it's come back out and it was a super ball from Romaine Sawyers and a great goal from Lasse Vibe.”

The decision to start Vibe was a late decision as he had only recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

Smith added: “He was struggling a bit. It was a late call to pick him. He's only trained the last three or four days.

“He's had a hamstring injury and I knew I'd only get 55, 60 minutes out of him. He makes intelligent runs.

“He gets shots away quickly and doesn't let goalkeepers settle. He's certainly potent in front of goal.”

Sawyers has also made himself a candidate for player of the season and Smith paid tribute to him afterwards.

Smith explained: “He's a very good player and having his best season now. He's working very hard, he's quality on the ball and uses his body really well.

“He was Marmite with the supporters but they've taken to him this year and he's responded to that.”

There were some nerves in the stands after Oliveira pulled one back, given the Bees history when it comes to holding leads.

Smith, though, wasn't worried.

He said: “I thought we managed the game really well in the second half. The lads knew what to do. We spoke about what happened after QPR.

“The ball went out of play after kick off and we pressed them high. I never felt they'd score another goal.”