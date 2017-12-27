Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith gave his backing to Lasse Vibe's World Cup charge after the Brentford striker scored the winner against Aston Villa.

The goal was the Dane's fifth in four games, after a run of 11 matches without finding the net, as well as his third against the Villans this year after bagging a brace on January 31.

And Smith paid tribute to his matchwinner who worked tirelessly up front on his own in the pouring rain all evening.

The Bees head coach said: “He likes scoring against Villa that's for sure. He worked tirelessly today up front.

“It's a tough game on your own in these conditions and did what he did best. I think that's five in the last four games.”

Vibe admitted he's got an outside chance of a World Cup squad but, were he to keep scoring goals, he would make Denmark sit up and take notice.

And Smith would love to see him named in Åge Hareide's 23 to go to Russia in the summer.

He added: “I'd love to see him in the squad and hopefully he's got that target on his mind so he can go and do that.”