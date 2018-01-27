Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford striker Lasse Vibe has been given permission to talk to another club, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Dane appears set to leave but nothing has, as of yet, been confirmed but it explained his absence against Norwich.

Vibe and midfielder Romaine Sawyers were missed with the latter missing the game through illness. It was the pair that combined twice in the reverse fixture to give the Bees victory.

“Lasse Vibe is negotiating with another club and Romaine Sawyers was ill with sickness this morning,” Smith said.

"If Lasse goes it's because he's agreed a deal, the club agrees a deal and the agent agrees the deal as well."

Vibe is the latest in a long line of key players who have left in transfer windows and Smith reminded fans that the Bees have improved each time.

"I don't feel like that at all. Toums and Tarks left. Scott Hogan left. Harlee, Maxime and Jota left. I feel we've got better each time and I see no reason why we can't get better now. It's a good philosophy of the club."

A fine James Maddison strike gave the Canaries the victory with fine finish from 25 yards and, although, Brentford had plenty of territory and possession, Angus Gunn was barely tested.

Smith added: “I'm disappointed and felt the best team got beat. The difference between the team was a lad stuck one in the top corner from 25 yards.

“I thought we were good up to the penalty box and lacked a bit in the final third. We needed to be more patient and wait for the right moments.”