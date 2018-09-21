The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two more teenagers have been charged on suspicion of murder after a 41-year-old delivery driver was stabbed multiple times in an affluent west London street.

Mark Fontaine, 41, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in Cathcart Road four months ago.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and less than one week later a 14-year-old boy was charged on suspicion of murder and is awaiting trial.

A 13-year-old boy was also charged on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has since been released on bail.

Two 17-year-old men have now also been charged on suspicion of murder and will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court today (Friday September 21).

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Emergency services were called to the affluent street at 10.21pm on May 30 to find Mr Fontaine suffering multiple stab wounds.

He sadly died shortly after their arrival at the scene.

Two 17-year-old men were arrested in connection with the murder of Mr Fontaine from Walthamstow on June 3 and 5 before being bailed, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

They were both charged on suspicion of murder on Thursday (September 20) and will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court today.

A 14-year-old was charged on suspicion of murder on 5 June and will stand trial in October.

The boy, now 15-years-old denied stabbing the Mr Fontaine seven times and possessing a knife in nearby Finborough Road the same day.

Meanwhile a 13-year-old boy was released on bail after being charged on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke following the fatal stabbing in the affluent street, where houses sell for up to £5 million.

He said at the time: I was deeply saddened to learn of the fatal stabbing of a man in Kensington last night and my thoughts are with his friends and family.

“The police are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice. If you carry a knife, be prepared to face the full force of the law.

“I remain in close contact with the Met Police and I am meeting the Deputy Commissioner later today.

“We must all work together to bring an end to senseless violent crime, which affects the whole country.”