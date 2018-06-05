The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in an affluent Chelsea street.

On the evening of May 30 a man, believed to be a delivery driver, was found in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Mark Fontaine, 41, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene after police were called at 10.21pm to reports of a stabbing in Cathcart Road.

His cause of death was given as multiple stab wounds.

Now a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of the man from Walthamstow.

He was formally charged on June 4 and appeared at Highbury Magistrates court the following day.

The youth was then remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 7.

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the killing on the leafy west London street. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

The street was described by residents as “eerily quiet” following the fatal stabbing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 41-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

"Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, he died at the scene shortly after 11pm and his next of kin have been informed.

"He has since been formally identified as 41-year-old Mark Fontaine of Walthamstow."

A post-mortem concluded on June 1. The cause of death was given as multiple stab wounds.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan himself spoke following the fatal stabbing in the affluent street, where houses sell for up to £5 million.

He said at the time: I was deeply saddened to learn of the fatal stabbing of a man in Kensington last night and my thoughts are with his friends and family.

“The police are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice. If you carry a knife, be prepared to face the full force of the law.

“I remain in close contact with the Met Police and I am meeting the Deputy Commissioner later today.

“We must all work together to bring an end to senseless violent crime, which affects the whole country.”

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist the investigation should the incident room on 020 8358 0200.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.