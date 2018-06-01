The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea roads around the street where a man was stabbed to death on Wednesday night (May 30) are still closed on Friday (June 1).

A 41-year-old man, reported to be a delivery driver, was slain in the affluent street where houses sell for up to £5 million.

Nearby Finborough Road was closed northbound between Fulham Road and Redcliffe Square on Friday while the Metropolitan Police continued its murder investigation.

The closures caused traffic delays around Fulham Road with congestion up to Earls Court.

Three bus routes were also affected and the 328, C3 and N31 were all on diversion.

No arrests have been made in connection the attack.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.21pm to reports of a stabbing on Cathcart Road.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

"A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found with multiple stab wounds.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, he died at the scene shortly after 11.00pm."

The victim's next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.



Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is urged to call police on 101 or the incident room on 0208 358 0200.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.