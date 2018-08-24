The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has denied stabbing a 41-year-old man to death in an affluent Chelsea street.

The defendant was aged 14 when he allegedly knifed Mark Fontaine up to seven times.

Mr Fontaine, of Walthamstow, was found bleeding in Cathcart Road and died at the scene.

His alleged killer, who cannot be identified, appeared before Judge Sarah Munro QC at the Old Bailey on Thursday (August 24).

The boy, now aged 15, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Fontaine on May 30 and having a knife in Finborough Road, Chelsea, on the same day.

He was remanded into custody until a 10-day trial which is due to start on October 8.