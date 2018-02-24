The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thames Water has revealed the staggering amount of water which poured onto the roads of Hammersmith and Fulham borough during two burst water main incidents in January.

King Street in Hammersmith was left underwater on January 26 before Goldhawk Road in Shepherd's Bush was also flooded on January 31.

Both incidents caused extensive damage, with repairs in King Street not completed until last Friday (February 16), while work has remained ongoing in Goldhawk Road, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Now, the water company has told getwestlondon there was 25,000m3 water which flowed out of the pipes in Goldhawk Road, plus 6,666.67m3 in King Street.

That makes the combined amount of water which came up through the ground 31,666.67m3 - and that works out at an astonishing 31,667,670 litres.

But how much is 31,667,670 litres of water?

A lot of hot baths

(Image: Handout)

A fair few buses

(Image: Get Reading)

Fancy a dip?

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

But do we know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall?

(Image: Daily Mirror)

A very upset tummy

Sorry for the inconvenience

Thames Water was keen to point out this water had not been "lost".

It said the water was drained and pumped back into the sewer network, before it was treated at sewage works and put back into the river, before eventually making its way back into reservoirs as per the water cycle.

King Street was the first to find itself submerged when water came pouring up from the ground on January 26.

Just five days later on January 31, Goldhawk Road in Shepherd's Bush suffered the same sorry and soggy fate with another burst water main.

Thames Water has apologised for the inconvenience cased by the burst water mains.

It said repairs were being carried out to the highest standard in order to reduce the likelihood of the problem reoccurring.

