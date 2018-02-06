Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists could be facing more than two weeks of travel disruption in Shepherd's Bush as repairs continue on the burst water main which left an entire street submerged in water.

On January 31, a family was forced to evacuate their home and other residents were left without water after a burst water main in Goldhawk Road caused “major flooding”.

Up to 9,000 properties in Hammersmith and Fulham had lower than normal water pressure or no water as a result of the problem, Thames Water said.

Six days after the flooding, a spokesman for the water company said workers expect to complete the work in Goldhawk Road on February 19.

On top of that, work to repair the burst main in King Street, which led to more than 100 people being evacuated from their homes, will continue until February 14.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “Due to the complexity of the work and the amount of repairs needed to the road and pathways, we'll be in Goldhawk Road and King Street longer than we initially expected.

“We are really sorry for the disruption the repairs are causing, and we are working hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.

“It is clearly important we make sure all the repairs are done to the highest standard to reduce the likelihood of us having to return at a later date.”

Thames Water suggests it will be finished in King Street in just over a week because the company is in talks with the local council regarding the repairs to the road and pathway.

The Goldhawk Road main requires a new valve, which the water company said will help them better control the flow of water through it in future.

Roads and pathways in Shepherd's Bush are also undergoing restoration work and Thames Water said it will “continue to work with businesses and property owners who were affected”.

