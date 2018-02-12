The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thames Water has revealed when the roads left underwater by burst water mains in Hammersmith and Shepherd's Bush will reopen.

King Street was the first to find itself immersed when water came pouring up from the ground on January 26.

Just three days later on January 31, Goldhawk Road in Shepherd's Bush suffered the same soggy fate with another burst water main.

Thames Water say the reopening of King Street was delayed after its engineers identified another leak in the pipe.

All five households moved from King Street have gone back to their homes, but three of the six households temporarily rehomed after Goldhawk Road flooded have not yet been able to return.

Addressing the Hammersmith repairs, a spokesman for the water company said: "During our work to fix the burst water main on King Street, we discovered another minor leak on the pipe.

"We’re now making sure that it’s fully repaired to prevent any further bursts.

“As well as the repair work, we’re also surveying the rest of the pipe to ensure it has not been damaged.

"We’re sorry for the continued disruption our work is causing, and we’re working hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”

When are the roads reopening?

Hammersmith

Thames Water reopened the westbound carriageway in King Street on Friday evening (February 9) - two weeks after the flooding.

It expects to have the road fully reopened on Friday (February 16).

Shepherd's Bush

Engineers are still working to repair and install a new valve. The road and pathway will then be restored.

Thames Water expects Goldhawk Road to reopen on February 19.

