More than 100 people were evacuated after an entire Hammersmith street was completely under water when a burst water main led to floods up to half a metre deep.

Firefighters sent rescue boats to King Street after an area of 650 metres was under water on Friday (January 26) night.

Around 70 people were led to safety and another 34 residents were had to be escorted from the area.

Station Manager, Paul Fitzgerald, who was at the scene, said: “Seven people were evacuated from properties.

"Fire crews used boats to assist people who needed to leave their homes although the majority of residents were able to stay in their property.

"Around 270 sandbags were provided to help stop water from entering buildings.

“Crews pumped water away and Thames Water was on the scene investigating.

“People were advised to avoid the area as a number of road closures were in place and Ravenscourt Park tube station was closed.”

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Seven fire engines and 49 firefighters and officers attended the scene, along with four fire rescue units equipped with boats.

Properties in the area were affected and crews were on the scene pumping water away.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Firefighters had the area under control just before 2am on Saturday morning (January 27) after they were first called to the scene at 8.14pm the previous night.

The Brigade has a range of equipment which can be used to help rescue people trapped by flood water, pump water away and protect properties.

Some of the Brigade's fire rescue units are equipped with water rescue equipment such as inflatable rescue boats.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

The Brigade also has a number of high volume pumps stationed at strategic locations across the capital.

These can be used to pump large amounts of water away from flooded areas.

Fire crews from Chiswick , Heston , Soho, Paddington and Hammersmith fire stations were at the scene.

