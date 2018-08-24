Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Catherine Quinn was home alone when she first heard the piercing screams of what she believed was her neighbour, on Thursday evening (August 23).

After rushing out of her house in the quiet residential street of St Mary's Avenue North in Southall , she found a man on the ground outside a large family home - drenched in blood.

After compressing his wounds with towels and ripping off his shirt, the 31-year-old discovered two bullet wounds in the man's back and chest.

A victim in his 40s was taken to hospital at around 8.40pm and his injuries have since been confirmed as non-life threatening , said Metropolitan Police .

No arrests have been made and a search is still underway to find the person responsible.

The incident close to Tentelow Lane marks the third shooting in west London in less than a week.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

Ms Quinn, who has lived in the quiet street since she was a child, described how she was first on the scene after the man, who she believes to be her neighbour, was shot.

"I could hear noise and screaming, I was in the kitchen, I could hear a female and male, I could tell something was wrong," she said.

"I ran outside around to their front door to see if they needed help.

"I could see a guy in the front and he had blood on his front and back, they were in a lot of stress and panic.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

"I think he was my neighbour but it was so dark, I couldn't really tell, although I could see he was an Asian male.

"His wife, I assumed it was his wife, and another Asian man was there, they were on the phones to the police and ambulance.

"She had towels but was panicking so I took the towels and took his shirt off, they said he was shot and I could see a gunshot wound in his back and another in his chest.

"He was covered in blood and I was compressing his back and front with the towels."

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

She continued: "They have lived here for a couple of years, they bought the house and rebuilt it. We knew each other well enough to say hi in the street.

"Within five to 10 minutes there was police, an ambulance, armed police officers. They took him away in the ambulance and I left them to it."

She added that there were children also living in the house - estimated to be worth around £800,000 - where she discovered the injured man.

The chiropractor was home alone when the incident happened and her mum, who was out with friends, rushed back home after a neighbour rang her with the news.

"It's surreal, I've lived here since I was a child," Ms Quinn said.

(Image: Hirali Ganatra)

"It's so out of character for this area, it's lovely here.

"There are families living in the street and there is a village like community here."

A cordon was in place overnight sectioning off the cul-de-sac which leads to an area of flats.

On Friday morning (August 24) a police car was parked outside the large house and spots of splattered blood stain the pavement outside the family home.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the force, armed police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene shortly after 8.40pm.

No arrests have been made and a search is underway to find the gunman, a spokesman previously said.

This was the third shooting in west London in less than a week.

On Monday (August 20) three people were injured after reports of gunfire near Kingsbury tube station .

Less than 24 hours later, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds in Rayners Lane , near the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue.

So far this year a total of 20 shootings have occurred in London, with nine people shot dead, the Met confirmed to The Sun earlier this week.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting in Southall which is likely to help police with their enquiries is urged contact police by calling 101.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here .