Police continue to hunt for a gunman in Southall after a man in his 40s was shot in a residential road.

Met Police, including armed officers, were called to St Mary's Avenue North at about 8.40pm on Thursday (August 23) to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries.

London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived on the scene first of all and then alerted police.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was taken to hospital.

On Friday morning (August 24) a Met Police spokesman said the victim's conditon is not life-threatening.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue in the search for the gunman.

This was the third shooting in west London in less than a week. On Monday (August 20) three people were injured after reports of gunfire near Kingsbury tube station .

Less than 24 hours later, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds in Rayners Lane , near the the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue.