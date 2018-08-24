Police continue to hunt for a gunman in Southall after a man in his 40s was shot in a residential road.
Met Police, including armed officers, were called to St Mary's Avenue North at about 8.40pm on Thursday (August 23) to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries.
London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived on the scene first of all and then alerted police.
A man, aged in his early 40s, was taken to hospital.
On Friday morning (August 24) a Met Police spokesman said the victim's conditon is not life-threatening.
Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue in the search for the gunman.
This was the third shooting in west London in less than a week. On Monday (August 20) three people were injured after reports of gunfire near Kingsbury tube station .
Less than 24 hours later, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds in Rayners Lane , near the the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue.