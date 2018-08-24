Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“It does leave me worried – nowhere is safe now.”

This is a common feeling for many living in the capital right now.

And it's no surprise considering there has been three shootings in west London this week, with the latest occurring in Southall .

Met Police, including armed officers, were called to St Mary's Avenue North, off Tentelow Lane, at about 8.40pm on Thursday (August 23) to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), and as of Friday morning (August 24) the victim's condition is not life-threatening, the Met has said.

(Image: Hirali Ganatra)

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue in the search for the gunman.

“We heard a lot of sirens [and] saw a lot of police cars. We saw about four or five driving onto our street,” Hirali Ganatra, who lives on Wimborne Avenue, said.

“As the police closed off the road and other nearby ones we noticed traffic building onto Wimborne Avenue.”

The 23-year-old was unaware at that stage that there had been another shooting, but this time just yards away on his doorstep.

He has been monitoring the situation overnight, and still says there is a “high police presence” in the area.

“It does leave me worried - nowhere is safe now,” Mr Ganatra continued.

“This area of Southall used to be very posh and safe where everyone would help everyone, and we do help each other to an extent, but now a lot of people are scared about trusting each other.

“The government need to give more funding to the police force and other public services to help reduce crime across the capital and the country.”

This was the third shooting in west London in less than a week. On Monday (August 20) three people were injured after reports of gunfire near Kingsbury tube station .

Less than 24 hours later, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds in Rayners Lane , near the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue.

So far this year a total of 20 shootings have occurred in London, with nine people shot dead, the Met confirmed to The Sun earlier this week.

'I don't see community officers walking around anymore'

Looking at crime on a broader level, the total tally of murder victims in the capital so far this year stands at more than 90.

So it’s no wonder thousands of residents like Mr Ganatra feel the way they do – scared, worried and let down.

“I really think it comes down to all the crime that has been happening and what we hear in the news,” he said.

“And I’m annoyed that the government have let it come down to this! We need policing and [it] should be like it was years ago - police patrolling the area.

“I don’t see community officers walking around anymore.”

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting in Southall which is likely to help police with their enquiries is urged contact police by calling 101.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here .