A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in a Southall street - the third shooting in west London in less than a week.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital after the shooting on Thursday evening (August 23).

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the scene of a shooting at 8.40pm in St Mary's Avenue North, Southall.

A spokesman for the force said: "A man, aged in his 40s, has gone to hospital. We await assessment of his condition.

"No arrest at this stage. Cordons in place at the scene."

This is the third shooting in west London in less than a week. On Monday (August 20) three people were injured after reports of gunfire near Kingsbury tube station.

Less than 24 hours later, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds in Rayners Lane, near the the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue.