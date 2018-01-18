The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of west London model Harry Uzoka have appeared at the Old Bailey.

George Koh, 24, of York Way in Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of Trevithick House in Kentish Town, appeared at the hearing on Thursday morning (January 18) following an appearance on Tuesday (January 16) at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The pair are both charged with the murder of 25-year-old Mr Uzuka, who was stabbed through the heart in Shepherd's Bush on January 11.

Koh was also charged with possession an offensive weapon.

Neither man entered a plea during the hearing, and the case was adjourned until April 4 with both defendants remanded in custody.

A trial date was also fixed for July 9.

The crown court appearance comes exactly one week after Mr Uzoka died, in Old Oak Lane.

Police had been called to reports of an injured man at 3.55pm, and Mr Uzoka was pronounced dead at 5pm.

(Image: Met Police)

A 28-year-old man, arrested near the scene of the stabbing on suspicion of murder, was released by police with no further action to be taken.

Another male, 27, also arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

