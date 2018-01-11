Residents have spent a second night away from their homes as engineers continue working to fix a gas leak in Pimlico .
Gas suppliers Cadent say the fault has been identified with experts working around the clock to remedy the fault.
London Fire Brigade remain at the scene on stand-by, a spokesperson said.
The problem began on Tuesday evening (January 9) in Horseferry Road at the junction with Regency Place.
Homes and businesses were evacuated. Westminster City Council says 200 people have been affected .
Cadent says the numbers evacuated are in the "tens" not hundreds.
Transport for London (TfL) reports Horseferry Road remains fully closed both ways between Marsham Street and Mosway Street, with diversions in place.
We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing on Thursday (January 11) with live updates.
A tweet from one of the evacuated
Images from the scene
These photos were taken on Wednesday by the Simon Tuhill, the LFB Borough Commander for Camden.
LFB remain at the scene
A London Fire Brigade spokesman told getwestlondon crew remain at the scene in Pimlico on stand-by.
Roads affected by closure
Transport for London write on its website that Horseferry Road is still closed in both directions at the junction of Regency Street, between Marsham Street and Mosway Street during emergency Cadent Gas works.
In addition, Medway Street, Regency Street, Page Street, Rutherford Street and Vincent Street are also closed.
Support teams available to help
The Cadent statement concluded:
Our teams remain at Queen Mother Sports Centre, 223 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SW1V 1EL, if any residents or business owners have questions, or ring our helpline on 0345 835 1111.”
Apologies for inconvenience
Cadent would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience during this incident.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this work has caused.”
'Lane restrictions likely'
Cadent continued:
It is likely that once the cordon is removed and the roads reopened, lane restrictions will be in place until our works are completed.”
'Priority is safety'
The statement continued:
Our number one priority is to ensure the safety of the public, and our workers, which is why a safety cordon has been in place since Tuesday night and a number of properties were evacuated.
“We are continually reassessing the size of the safety cordon and hope to be in a position later today to allow people to reoccupy their homes and businesses.”
Statement from Cadent
The gas suppliers said:
Last night, Cadent engineers identified the source of a gas escape in the Horseferry Road area of Westminster, London.
“Work to fix it started immediately and is ongoing.
Road closures
And roads are still closed on Thursday morning
Not so good news...
The 50-metre cordon set up on Tuesday evening remains in place, and residents have had to spend a second night away from their homes
Good news...
Cadent says the Pimlico gas fault has been identified