Some of the residents forced to move out of their homes following the Pimlico gas leak are being allowed to return to their properties.

People living in Maunsel Street were allowed to return on Thursday morning (January 11), said gas suppliers Cadent, while Westminster City Council confirmed the "majority" are now able to access their homes again.

It had previously said 200 people were affected by the incident.

The cause of the leak has been identified and and contained with repairs expected to be completed today.

A 50-metre cordon has been reduced to 25m, meaning a few people are still unable to return home .

The leak occurred on Tuesday evening (January 9) at Horseferry Road near the junction with Regency Street.

A spokesperson for the council said on Thursday: "Repairs are underway and are expected to be completed today.

“Cadent gas have advised that the area is now safe and the majority of residents are able to return to their homes.

(Image: Simon Tuhill)

“Cadent Gas have also advised that there is sufficient gas and heat to serve the local area throughout the expected period of the repair.

“A 25m cordon remains in place around the repairs and many roads in the surrounding area remain closed to traffic.”

(Image: Cadent)

Images taken by Simon Tuhill, the LFB Borough Commander for Camden, Cadent engineers working at the scene and damage caused to the roads.

Transport for London (TfL) say Horseferry Road is closed in both directions between Marsham Street and Mosway Street.

(Image: Simon Tuhill)

Medway Street, Regency Street, Page Street, Rutherford Street and Vincent Street are also closed.

Cadent also said on Thursday morning: "It is likely that once the cordon is removed and the roads reopened, lane restrictions will be in place until our works are completed.”

