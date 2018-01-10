A 50-metre safety cordon has been set up in a busy part of London following a major gas leak.

Engineers have been working throughout the night in Horseferry Road, at the junction with Regency Place in Pimlico , to find the source.

Met Police , London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this live blog.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

(Image: TfL)

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .