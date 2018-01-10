A 50-metre safety cordon has been set up in a busy part of London following a major gas leak.
Engineers have been working throughout the night in Horseferry Road, at the junction with Regency Place in Pimlico , to find the source.
Met Police , London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service are also at the scene.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this live blog.
A warning from Cadent
A spokesperson says the smell of gas should still be immediately reported:
Anyone who smells gas should ring 0800 111 999 immediately - do not assume the smell is connected to this incident; you may be smelling something unconnected and we would want to check it to be sure.”
Overnight accommodation provided
'200 people affected'
A Westminster City Council spokesperson said:
We are continuing to work with the emergency and utility services to find out the cause of the leak that affected approximately 200 people and ensure it is resolved as quickly as possible.
“A rest centre at the Queen Mother Sports Centre remains open with members of the British Red Cross to offer help to residents affected by the incident.
“Road closures remain in place in the area surrounding Regency Place junction with Horseferry Road while works are taking place.
“As of 9.34am, residents are being let back in to properties with an escort from Cadent Gas to pick up needed urgent properties and medicine while works are being carried out.”
Impact on traffic
TfL tweet
'Avoid the area'
Just an hour ago Westminster Police was advising members of the public and motorists to avoid the area
Emergency accommodation
Some residents were left without a roof over their heads after being evacuated. Here’s advice given by Westminster City Council on Tuesday night
Emergency supplies
Westminster City Council says evacuated residents are being allowed back int their properties to pick up emergency supplies
Images from the scene
Cordon in place
London Fire Brigade says it was called to the scene at 7.07pm on Tuesday evening (January 9).
It set up a 50-metre road block and evacuated businesses as a precaution.
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were initially called to the scene and two fire engines remain there on Wednesday morning (January 10).
Properties evacuated
A spokesperson for Cadent said:
As a precaution, a number of properties in Maunsel Street and Regency Place have been evacuated. We have found residents alternative overnight accommodation in hotels.
“We are working as fast as we can to safely find the source of this escape and fix it.”
Major gas leak
Engineers are working to fix a major gas leak which has closed Horseferry Road at the junction of Regency Place, Pimlico.
Gas distribution company Cadent says it is working with emergency services to repair the fault as quickly as possible.