The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Areas of Pimlico remain closed off with homes and businesses evacuated following a major gas leak .

Around 200 people have been affected by the incident in Horseferry Road at the junction with Regency Street .

Gas experts and emergency services were called to the scene at around 7pm on Tuesday evening (January 9) and remained there on Wednesday afternoon (January 10).

A 50-metre cordon has been put into place, with businesses and residents living in Maunsel Street and Regency Place evacuated "as a precaution".

Residents affected were put up in hotels, while Westminster City Council also set up accommodation for those affected at the Queen Mother Sports Centre, with British Red Cross members on hand to help.

A spokesman for gas supplier Cadent said: "Cadent engineers have been working throughout the night to find the source of a gas escape in the Horseferry Road at the junction of Regency Place, Westminster, London."

They continued: "We are working with the emergency services, who have closed some of the roads in the area.

"As a precaution, a number of properties in Maunsel Street and Regency Place have been evacuated. We have found residents alternative overnight accommodation in hotels."

(Image: TfL)

A spokesman for Westminster City Council said on Wednesday afternoon: “We are continuing to work with the emergency and utility services to find out the cause of the leak that affected approximately 200 people and ensure it is resolved as quickly as possible.

“A rest centre at the Queen Mother Sports Centre remains open with members of the British Red Cross to offer help to residents affected by the incident."

(Image: TfL)

They added: “Road closures remain in place in the area surrounding Regency Place junction with Horseferry Road while works are taking place.

“As of 9.34am, residents are being let back in to properties with an escort from Cadent Gas to pick up needed urgent properties and medicine while works are being carried out.”

Cadent added some residents were being allowed back to their properties on Wednesday morning to collect emergency supplies and medication.

Westminster Police is advising motorists and members of the public to avoid the area.

Transport for London (TfL) say Arneway Street, Elverton Street, Horseferry Road, Maunsel Street and Regency Street are all affected .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.