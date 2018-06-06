Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who was stabbed along with her eleven-month-old baby during a horrific attack inside her Feltham home has been named locally as Salma Sheikh.

Ms Sheikh, a 32-year-old mum-of-four, was left with non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in front of her children in Swinfield Close on Monday (June 4).

Police and paramedics were first called to the Oriel estate at around 7.10pm after neighbours heard “blood curdling” screams coming from inside the family home.

Ms Sheikh's eleven-month-old baby boy remains in a critical condition in a west London hospital.

A close friend of Ms Sheikh, who did not want to be named, told the Mirror : “Salma is a good caring person. She loves her kids a lot. She is such a nice person.

“I have been desperately trying to see her in hospital, but have left messages with the police.

“I hope they catch that man soon. Everyone is in danger until they do.”

After the attack on Monday, Metropolitan Police released an image of a 25-year-old man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

The public was warned on Tuesday (June 5) not to approach 25-year-old Rehan Khan but instead dial 999 immediately if he is seen. Police said he is known to the victims.

Enquiries continue to establish whether Khan, who is known to frequent the Hounslow and Isleworth areas, had been staying at the address in Swinfield Close.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A police cordon remained in place in the Oriel estate on Tuesday, which was reportedly put on lockdown, with residents told to lock all doors, on Monday night as a manhunt was launched.

Speaking to getwestlondon , one Swinfield Close resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I was coming back from the shops and saw the police cars rush in and I wondered what was happening.

“My neighbour was outside and her husband was standing at the top of the road waiting there to guide the ambulance around.

“I didn’t know the people living there at all, but it is awful news. It’s horrible for this to happen right on your doorstep. We’re all scared to come out of our homes now.

“It’s just shocking, the boy is only a year old and I heard there was a lot of blood around. We’re all praying for them.”

(Image: Darren Pepe/Get West London)

Another Swinfield Close resident, who asked not to be named, said they could hear "loads of people screaming".

They said: “I heard loads of banging. I looked out saw police trying to knock the door down with batons. Loads of people were screaming.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101.. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. For an immediate sighting of Khan please call 999.