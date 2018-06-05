The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have provided more information on the woman and baby boy who were stabbed in Feltham.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Swinfield Close on the Oriel estate at 7.12pm on Monday (June 4) following concerns for the welfare of people inside a home.

A woman and baby boy were found by emergency services with stab wounds.

Police have confirmed the woman is 32 and the baby boy is 11-months-old.

Both victims were taken to a west London hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 5) the baby remained in a critical condition and the woman’s injures are not life-threatening.

A crime scene has been put in place on the Oriel estate and officers remain at the scene.

Detectives from the West Area Safeguarding Team are investigating.

Police have named Rehan Khan, and released a photo of him, as the man wanted in connection with the double stabbing.

A Met Police spokeman said he is known to the victims.

The 25-year-old is known to frequent the Hounslow and Isleworth areas, and has links to Newham, Slough and Hammersmith & Fulham.

Enquiries continue to establish whether he had been staying at the address in Swinfield Close.

Khan is sought on suspicion of attempted murder and a Met Police spokesperson said “the public are advised not to approach him”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6981/4June. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting of Khan please call 999.