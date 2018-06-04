The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed that a woman and a child have been stabbed this evening at a home in Feltham.

Officers were called to a residential address in Swinfield Close at 7.12pm this evening (Monday, June 4).

Police officers, London Ambulance Service paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance all attended.

There are reports online that the child who was attacked was a baby as young as six months old but the child's age has not been confirmed by police.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At the scene a woman and an infant had suffered stab wounds.

“Both victims were taken to a west London hospital where their conditions are serious but stable at this time.

“We await further updates. A crime scene has been established and officers remain at the scene.”

Witnesses have reported seeing a huge police presence in the area with officers apparently searching the area for an attacker.

There have so far been no arrests police have confirmed.

Feltham's Oriel Estate is reportedly "on lockdown" with a police helicopter circling overhead.

Residents reported seeing more than 20 police cars, with an air ambulance landing on the playing field at Oriel Academy West London.

One resident, who lives on the estate which is in the borough of Hounslow, said: "We have been told by police to stay in and lock doors. The estate is taped off, and an armed response is present."

