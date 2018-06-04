An estate in Feltham is reportedly on lockdown with a helicopter circling overhead after a serious incident.
Residents reported seeing more than 20 police cars, London's Air Ambulance and a police helicopter near Hounslow Road on Monday night (June 4).
Police cars starting arriving on the estate at around 8pm, and an emergency response helicopter ambulance landed at Oriel Academy West London.
One resident, who lives on the Hounslow borough estate, said: "We have been told by police to stay in and lock doors. The estate is taped off, and an armed response is present."
Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further information on this incident.
Oriel estate is on 'lockdown'
A resident who lives on the Oriel estate describes how the streets surrounding them were placed on ‘lockdown’.
They told getwestlondon:
“I live right where it happened. We have been told by police to stay in and lock doors as a man is still on the loose.
“The estate is taped off, and there is an armed response present.”
Huge police presence
There are unconfirmed reports online of as many as 50 police officers being at the scene.
Reports of cordoned off roads
As we await confirmation of what has happened there are reports of certain roads being cordoned off.
Stabbing has happened at feltham/hanworth swift road has been blocked off. Ambulance helicopter has taken the injured to hospital— meg aldridge (@AldridgeMeg) June 4, 2018
Where is this unfolding incident?
The school playing field where the helicopter has landed is on Hounslow Road, in Feltham.
The helicopter landed in Oriel Academy school playing field
A helicopter has landed on the estate as police search the area.
These pictures have been sent to use from the scene.