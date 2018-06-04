An estate in Feltham is reportedly on lockdown with a helicopter circling overhead after a serious incident.

Residents reported seeing more than 20 police cars, London's Air Ambulance and a police helicopter near Hounslow Road on Monday night (June 4).

Police cars starting arriving on the estate at around 8pm, and an emergency response helicopter ambulance landed at Oriel Academy West London.

One resident, who lives on the Hounslow borough estate, said: "We have been told by police to stay in and lock doors. The estate is taped off, and an armed response is present."

Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further information on this incident.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates - as soon as we get them - on this breaking news story.