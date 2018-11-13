Police are investigating after a gun was fired in a residential street in Ealing.
Metropolitan Police were called Almond Avenue, not far from South Ealing Tube station, at 3.45am on Tuesday (November 13) to reports of a firearm being dischaged.
Officers rushed to the location and found two bullet casings. No one was found to be injured.
There have been no arrests and enquires continue.
The incident comes 36 hours after a gun was fired by someone at a parade of shops in Hayes.
The Met were called to Broadway Parade, on Coldharbour Lane, at 5.25pm on Sunday (November 11) following reports of a shot fired.
Officers rushed to the location and recovered pellets. No one was found to be injured.
For the latest on this developing story follow our live blog below.
Police hand out leaflets in bid to find suspects
It appears police have given leaflets to residents living on and nearby Almond Avenue which appeal for witnesses.
I mentioned earlier about a Police op behind my house....well...just seen this. #Ealing cc @SouthEalingRoad pic.twitter.com/LJeCmOHhkN— Mr Jones (@ScottJonesJourn) November 13, 2018
Bullet casings found
A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police said;
Police were called at 3.4am on Tuesday, November 13 to reports of a firearm being discharged in the vicinity Almond Avenue, W5.
Officers attended and found two bullet casings.
No arrests. No reported injuries.
Officers from the Met’s Trident and Area Command are investigating.
Where was the gun fired?
According to police, a gun was fired on Almond Avenue, which is a long residential road not far from South Ealing Tube station, at 3.45am this morning.
What we know so far
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of this worrying incident.
Metropolitan Police were called Almond Avenue, not far from South Ealing Tube station, at 3.45am this morning to reports of a firearm being dischaged.
Officers rushed to the location and found two bullet casings. No one was found to be injured.
There have been no arrests and enquires continue.
We will bring you more updates as we get them.