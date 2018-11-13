Police are investigating after a gun was fired in a residential street in Ealing.

Metropolitan Police were called Almond Avenue, not far from South Ealing Tube station, at 3.45am on Tuesday (November 13) to reports of a firearm being dischaged.

Officers rushed to the location and found two bullet casings. No one was found to be injured.

There have been no arrests and enquires continue.

The incident comes 36 hours after a gun was fired by someone at a parade of shops in Hayes.

The Met were called to Broadway Parade, on Coldharbour Lane, at 5.25pm on Sunday (November 11) following reports of a shot fired.

Officers rushed to the location and recovered pellets. No one was found to be injured.

For the latest on this developing story follow our live blog below.